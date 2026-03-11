West Ham reach FA Cup quarters after Ouattara’s penalty howler

LONDON: West Ham United moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 5-3 penalty shoot-out win against Brentford, who paid the price for Dango Ouattara’s spot-kick blunder on Monday.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side twice blew the lead as Jarrod Bowen’s double was cancelled out by an Igor Thiago brace to force extra-time in the 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

However in the shoot-out, Brentford winger Ouattara attempted a chipped ‘Panenka’ penalty, but his woeful effort went straight into West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola hands.

It was an awful mistake by the Burkina Faso international and West Ham took full advantage.

Bowen, Valentin Castellanos, Callum Wilson, Tomas Soucek and Konstantinos Mavropanos all converted their spot-kicks, ensuring West Ham will host Leeds United in April for a place in the semi-finals.

The east London club’s first FA Cup quarter-final for 10 years is welcome respite in a difficult season.

They sit third bottom of the Premier League table, behind Nottingham Forest on goal difference, with nine games to save themselves from crashing into the Championship.

“The fans deserve this moment of joy for the way they support the team through bad times,” Nuno said.

“I’m very proud. The players are delighted because it was a tough one. Brentford is an amazing team but we contained them and created a lot of chances.

“The boys are enjoying playing in the London Stadium, the atmosphere is good.”

Seventh in the Premier League and in contention for European qualification, Brentford missed the chance to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 1989.

Defending Ouattara’s howler, Brentford boss Keith Andrews said: “When you miss a penalty it is a tough moment, but it is easier to not take a penalty than take a penalty.

“We’ve had it in the past when people have been persecuted and ridiculed for missing a penalty on the biggest stage and that’s ridiculous.

“He practises that technique a lot and will have the utmost support from me and everyone around.”

Haunted by the threat of relegation, Nuno made seven changes to the side that won at Fulham in the league last week as he prioritised their survival bid.

CITY TO HOST LIVERPOOL

Heavyweight clashes now awaits in the quarter-finals where Manchester City welcome Liverpool, while Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to second-tier side Southampton as the draws were announced later on Monday.

City have reached the quarter-finals for the eighth consecutive season and remain on track for a fourth successive FA Cup final appearance as they chase an elusive quadruple.

Record 14-times FA Cup

winners Arsenal visit Southampton as Mikel Arteta’s side also bid for a quadruple having, like City, reached the League Cup final and Champions League last 16.

Third-tier bottom side Port Vale pulled off the shock of the fifth round on Sunday by beating Premier League visitors Sunderland 1-0 but face a big challenge at Chelsea.

