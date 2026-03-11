KP cuts in-person classes to four days a week amid oil crisis

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary and higher education departments on Tuesday notified the closure of all public and private educational institutions across the province on Fridays and Saturdays for a period of two months in light of the provincial cabinet’s decision.

According to them, in-person learning in public and private educational institutions has been reduced to four days a week in view of the regional situation affecting petroleum supplies and prices and possible impact on national foreign exchange reserves.

The elementary and secondary education department and higher education departments issued separate notifications declaring Fridays and Saturdays off days and directed educational institutions to continue academic activities online if possible.

The secretary of the higher education department notified that all public and private sector universities, degree awarding institutions and colleges in the province would remain closed on every Friday and Saturday.

He also said that all public and private sector universities and DAIs should adopt hybrid or online modes of instruction during the remaining working days, wherever feasible, in order to mitigate the impact of the ongoing fuel crisis arising from the evolving regional situation affecting fuel supply and prices.

“These arrangements shall remain effective for a period of two months or until further instructions, whichever is earlier,” said the notification.

Another notification, issued by the elementary and secondary education department, said in line with the provincial cabinet’s decisions regarding regional situation affecting petroleum supplies and price, and possible impact on national foreign exchange reserves, a set of temporary fuel conservation and responsible governance measures had been approved for the next two months to reduce non-essential fuel consumption.

“All educational institutes of elementary and secondary education department (public and private sector) shall remain closed on Fridays & Saturdays for a period of two months or till further orders. All school heads may continue homeschooling and online teaching learning processes wherever possible,” it said.

On Monday, the provincial cabinet approved the Provincial Fuel Conservation and Responsible Governance Initiative in view of the evolving regional situation affecting petroleum supplies and prices, and the possible pressure on national foreign exchange reserves due to the Middle East crisis.

It declared that those measures would remain in place for two months to reduce nonessential fuel consumption while protecting economic activity.

The administration department issued fuel conservation SOPs to government departments, saying official meetings should be held virtually.

“Provincial and district review meetings shall ordinarily be conducted through Zoom or other virtual platforms,” it said.

The department also said that 100 per cent utilisation of e-Office should be ensured for file movement, minimising physical file handling, while commissioners and deputy commissioners should ensure the operational use of e-Office across district offices.

It also said that the administration department should issue instructions limiting protocol vehicle convoys to essential vehicles only, whereas the home department should issue instructions of rationalisation of escort vehicles.

“The use of the official helicopter shall be restricted to emergency or unavoidable official duties,” it declared.

The administration department also announced that the district administrations should issue orders restricting decorative lighting in wedding halls, plazas and markets, while late night wedding hall operations should be regulated in consultation with local authorities.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026