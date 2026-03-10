Tensions persist along the Pak-Afghan border in KP’s Mohmand

Tensions continue along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district as heavy artillery fire has been exchanged between forces on both sides, according to local sources.

Officials say that four mortar shells were fired from the Afghan side earlier this evening.

One shell landed inside the Frontier Corps camp in Faqirabad in Khwezai tehsil, while the remaining three shells struck near a civilian settlement in Mamad Kor.

No casualties have been reported in the salvo.

Local residents have said that heavy weapons are being used by both sides, causing concern among people living in the border areas. The ongoing exchange of fire has also spread fear and uncertainty among the local population.