READ: The sinking of IRIS Dena — A quiet death of the rules-based order

Iran’s IRIS Dena had 180 crew members aboard. At least 87 are now confirmed dead , another 32 were rescued and about 60 people were likely unaccounted for, Sri Lankan ​authorities said.

Pete Hegseth called it a “quiet death”.

What “quiet death” reveals is not a military assessment but a doctrine: we can do this, anywhere, to anyone, and frame it as dominance rather than law.

The San Remo Manual on the laws of naval warfare — the same framework the US cited for four decades against Iranian conduct in the Persian Gulf — requires neutral state notification, precaution before attack, and verified military necessity.

Sri Lanka received no warning. The IRIS Dena reportedly carried no ordnance.

