READ: The sinking of IRIS Dena — A quiet death of the rules-based order

Iran’s IRIS Dena had 180 crew members aboard. At least 87 are now confirmed dead, another 32 were rescued and about 60 people were likely unaccounted for, Sri Lankan authorities said.
Pete Hegseth called it a “quiet death”.
What “quiet death” reveals is not a military assessment but a doctrine: we can do this, anywhere, to anyone, and frame it as dominance rather than law.
The San Remo Manual on the laws of naval warfare — the same framework the US cited for four decades against Iranian conduct in the Persian Gulf — requires neutral state notification, precaution before attack, and verified military necessity.
Sri Lanka received no warning. The IRIS Dena reportedly carried no ordnance.
