Heavy exchange of fire continues in North Waziristan border areas

Heavy exchange of fire continued between the two sides from early morning till afternoon in the border areas near Ghulam Khan in North Waziristan, local sources say.

Due to the ongoing clashes and fear among residents, people from nearby villages have started migrating to safer areas, while the situation in the border belt remains tense.

It is worth mentioning that incidents of cross-border firing and tensions have occurred intermittently at different points along the Pak-Afghan border, often affecting civilians living in nearby areas.

The Ghulam Khan border crossing in North Waziristan is an important route for trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan. However, the crossing currently remains completely closed due to the prevailing security situation.