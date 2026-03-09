Section 144 imposed in Dera Ismail Khan amid security concerns

The district administration in Dera Ismail Khan has imposed Section 144 in view of the prevailing law and order situation, restricting movement on several roads and in sensitive areas, according to an official notification.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan says the restrictions will remain in force from 6am to 6pm, during which the movement of passenger vehicles, cargo transport and motorcycles will be completely prohibited in designated areas.

However, the notification said emergency services including ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and law enforcement agencies would be exempt from the restrictions.