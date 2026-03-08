E-Paper | March 08, 2026

583 Afghan Taliban operatives killed, 242 of their checkposts destroyed so far: info minister

Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 03:59pm
Pakistan forces have so far killed 583 Afghan Taliban operatives and destroyed 242 of their checkposts during the ongoing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, according to details shared by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

As of 4pm on March 8 (today), 795 Afghan Taliban operatives have been injured during the operation, 38 of their posts have been captured and destroyed, 213 of their tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have been destroyed and 64 locations across Afghanistan have been “effectively targeted by air”, the information minister said in a post on X.

