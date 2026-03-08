Security forces thwart infiltration attempt along Pak-Afghan border in Chaman: security sources

The Pakistan armed forces have thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists of the Fitna al Khawarij along the Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, according to security sources.

Security sources said that three to four terrorists attempted to infiltrate the border area in Chaman; however, security forces “effectively engaged the targets”.

“One terrorist was killed in an exchange of fire while others managed to escape injured,” as per security sources.

Four to five IEDs (improvised explosive devices) and fence-cutting equipment were recovered from the slain terrorist, said security sources.