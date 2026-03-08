E-Paper | March 08, 2026

Three children die of suspected measles in Thatta village

Our Correspondent Published March 8, 2026 Updated March 8, 2026 07:08am
THATTA: Two young sisters and a boy died and a number of other children are suffering from suspected measles in Usman Khaskheli and other villages in Thatta taluka, reports received here from different areas suggested on Saturday.

The deceased sisters were identified as Shakeela, 8, and Sohni, 6, daughters of Babu Khaskheli, and the boy as Darya Khan, 11, son of Allah Jurrio Khaskheli.

Two of the young patients are reported to have been in a critical condition.

Most of the patients under treatment at different health facilities or their respective homes over the last few days are suffering from high fever, skin rashes, eye irritation and severe weakness — the symptoms associated with measles — and their parents are desperately seeking immediate medical intervention, according to residents of Usman Khaskheli village.

They demanded the authorities concerned to rush medical teams to the area to save the lives of many other patients and prevent an outbreak of the disease.

Meanwhile, officials at the health department in Thatta confirmed having received such information.

They said they were in the process of collecting data and sending medical teams to the affected areas.

Published in Dawn, March 8th, 2026

