‘Multiple’ Afghan Taliban killed, many posts destroyed in North, South Waziristan’s border areas

The security forces’ operations along the Pak-Afghan border in North and South Waziristan have “sent multiple Afghan Taliban to hell” and destroyed many terrorist posts, security sources say.

They said the army conducted a “successful operation against the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij” in those areas, which destroyed “many” of their posts and forced them to abandon their positions and flee.

“The Afghan Taliban forces are facing heavy losses in the Pakistan Army’s strong and powerful response,” a source said.