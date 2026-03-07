Afghan Taliban’s ‘several posts’ destroyed in aerial operation along border in North Waziristan

“Several posts” of the Afghan Taliban have been destroyed during an aerial operation carried out by the armed forces along the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, security sources say.

“The cowardly enemy was forced to leave its posts and flee during the effective operation of the Pakistan Army,” said a source.

Another security source said the Afghan Taliban had to face “heavy losses and defeat due to the Pakistan Army’s effective plan of action”.

The sources said Operation Ghazab lil-Haq will continue till its goals are achieved.