E-Paper | March 07, 2026

Iran war sends US crude futures up 12pc a barrel

Published March 7, 2026 Updated March 7, 2026 10:22am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

US crude futures climbed 12per cent on Friday due to disruptions to global oil supplies because of the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran.

Brent crude futures settled at $92.69 a barrel, up $7.28, or 8.52pc. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) finished at $90.90 a barrel, up $9.89, or 12.21pc.

In one week, WTI rose 35.63pc and Brent climbed 27pc, the biggest weekly gains since the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020.

For the second consecutive day, US crude futures rose more than Brent futures as refiners worldwide scrambled to buy alternative crude to plug the gap left by the disruption to Middle East supplies.

“Refiners and trading houses are searching for alternative barrels, and the US is the largest producer,” said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst with UBS.

Several factors contributed to the divergence in gains between WTI and Brent on Friday, said Janiv Shah, vice president of oil analytics at Rystad Energy.

High levels of refinery production due to favorable margins and strong arbs to Europe accounted for the split between the two contracts, Shah said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Limiting the damage
Updated 07 Mar, 2026

Limiting the damage

WITH looming energy shortages due to the US-Israel war on Iran, the government has revived a range of Covid-era...
Diplomatic option
07 Mar, 2026

Diplomatic option

WITH Operation Ghazab lil Haq underway for over a week now, Pakistan has demonstrated that it can take firm action...
Polio, again
07 Mar, 2026

Polio, again

ANOTHER child has fallen victim to polio, this time in Sindh. The National Institute of Health this week confirmed...
On unstable ground
Updated 06 Mar, 2026

On unstable ground

PAKISTAN’S economic managers repeatedly tout improvements in macroeconomic indicators, including rising foreign...
Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Dawn News English
Subscribe