‘There will be nerves’: India face New Zealand for T20 World Cup glory

India face New Zealand on Sunday in Ahmedabad, looking to become the first side to lift the T20 World Cup for a third time but under huge pressure with the weight of a nation on their shoulders.

Standing in the way of Suryakumar Yadav’s side are a team who have already upset the odds with a thumping nine-wicket win over the previously unbeaten South Africa to reach the final.

New Zealand believe, after Finn Allen’s record 33-ball century in the semi-final in Kolkata , that they are capable of taking down the hosts to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.

