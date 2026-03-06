E-Paper | March 06, 2026

Leather industry seeks regulatory relief

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published March 6, 2026 Updated March 6, 2026 07:20am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leather and footwear industry has urged the Ministry of Commerce to introduce a separate Harmonised System (HS) code for used footwear in the upcoming budget to accurately monitor footwear imports.

The proposal, among others, was discussed during a meeting of Pakistan’s leather and footwear industry representatives with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal. During the meeting, all issues affecting the sector were discussed, including export growth opportunities, domestic industry challenges, and regulatory concerns related to the import of used footwear.

An official announcement issued after the meeting said that the delegation proposed introducing a separate HS code for used footwear, currently classified under the broader category of used clothing and accessories. They explained that the existing classification makes it difficult for regulators to properly track footwear imports, assess accurate valuation, and implement sector-specific regulatory measures.

In response to the request, the Joint Secretary (Tariff) of the Commerce Ministry apprised the meeting that the proposal to create a separate HS code for used footwear has been placed on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Tariff Policy Board. It was further shared that, following consultations and approvals, the proposal may ultimately be included in the upcoming federal budget.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Divide et impera
06 Mar, 2026

Divide et impera

AS if the high loss of life in Iran, regional escalation and economic turbulence caused by the US-Israeli aggression...
New approach needed
06 Mar, 2026

New approach needed

WITH one World Cup campaign ending in despair, Pakistan began to plan for the start of the cycle of another by...
Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
Updated 05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

The Iran-linked instability highlights the fact that Pakistan’s macroeconomic resilience remains fragile.
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe