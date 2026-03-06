Leather industry seeks regulatory relief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s leather and footwear industry has urged the Ministry of Commerce to introduce a separate Harmonised System (HS) code for used footwear in the upcoming budget to accurately monitor footwear imports.

The proposal, among others, was discussed during a meeting of Pakistan’s leather and footwear industry representatives with Commerce Minister Jam Kamal. During the meeting, all issues affecting the sector were discussed, including export growth opportunities, domestic industry challenges, and regulatory concerns related to the import of used footwear.

An official announcement issued after the meeting said that the delegation proposed introducing a separate HS code for used footwear, currently classified under the broader category of used clothing and accessories. They explained that the existing classification makes it difficult for regulators to properly track footwear imports, assess accurate valuation, and implement sector-specific regulatory measures.

In response to the request, the Joint Secretary (Tariff) of the Commerce Ministry apprised the meeting that the proposal to create a separate HS code for used footwear has been placed on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Tariff Policy Board. It was further shared that, following consultations and approvals, the proposal may ultimately be included in the upcoming federal budget.

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026