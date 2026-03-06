SHO booked for illegally detaining youth

TOBA TEK SINGH: The station house officer (SHO) of Shorkot City police was suspended and booked for the illegal detention of a young man who had married of his own free will.

The legal action followed a petition filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) by Khalida Bibi. She alleged that her husband, Muhammad Younis, had been unlawfully arrested by the police in collusion with her family, who opposed the marriage.

The SHO and the investigating officer (IO) registered a backdated first information report against both the petitioner and her husband.During the hearing, the district police officer (DPO) of Jhang appeared before the LHC and said an investigation found the SHO guilty of the unlawful arrest.

He said the SHO has been suspended and a formal criminal case registered against him.

The DPO assured the court that the process to discharge the couple from the fabricated case is currently underway.

CLASH: Four people suffered critical injuries in a clash between two groups at Chikker Chowk of Madina Town area in Faisalabad on Thursday evening.

Police said after a quarrel between Manna Dogar and Rizwan Dogar groups, both sides opened firing on each other as a result four persons identified as Ibrar Dogar, Husnain Qureshi, Rana Farhan and Rizwan Dogar received bullet injuries.

All of them were shifted to Allied hospital.

ARRESTED: Pirmahal police arrested on Thursday an alleged rapist of a 10-year-old girl in an injured condition.

Police claimed that when a team raided the outhouse of the suspect at Chak 321-GB to arrest him, a pistol in his pocket suddenly went off during his attempt to run away as a result he was critically injured and after arrest he was shifted to THQ hospital.

INDUSTRIAL SECTOR: Faisalabad’s industrial sector has been expanding over the last two years with the establishment of hundreds of new manufacturing units and an increase in local employment.

Commissioner Raja Jehangir Anwar, speaking to the media on Thursday, claimed that 844 new industrial units were registered under the Factories Act.

The total number of newly established units across the district has exceeded 950. These units have generated jobs for over 50,000 workers, spanning technical, managerial, and production roles.

Registrations are finalised after employers submit a notice of occupation, providing details about the nature of business operations, production activities and the number of workers to be employed at the facility.

He said the new units alone have generated employment for around 46,700 workers to different skill categories, ranging from technical and managerial staff to factory and production workers.

