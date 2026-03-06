Mayor plans Expo Pavilion Centre at Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has announced plans to establish a modern Expo Pavilion Centre at Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim to promote trade, support local industries and create new opportunities for investment in the city.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab shared the proposal during a meeting with members of civil society at the KMC head office on Thursday. He said Karachi, being the country’s economic hub, needs modern and sustainable facilities to host exhibitions, trade events and international business activities.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the proposed centre will be developed on the model of the Pakistan Pavilion presented at the World Expo 2020 in Dubai. The facility will provide a platform where Karachi’s industrial and commercial potential can be showcased to both local and international audiences.

Barrister Wahab said the Expo Pavilion Centre will help highlight local products and connect manufacturers, exporters and traders with international buyers. He added that such initiatives are necessary to boost exports, strengthen trade links and expand investment opportunities.

He said Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim has been identified as the proposed location for the project due to its prime position and easy accessibility. The park also offers sufficient space to host large-scale exhibitions and commercial events, making it suitable for an international-standard trade and exhibition facility.

During the meeting, the mayor directed Municipal Commissioner Syed Ibrar Jaffar to prepare a comprehensive feasibility report for the project and identify a suitable site within Bagh Ibn-i-Qasim for the construction of the pavilion. He also instructed that the project be developed through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to ensure efficient implementation and long-term sustainability.

Barrister Wahab said the idea is to establish a permanent “Pakistan Pavilion-style facility” that can host trade fairs, industrial exhibitions and investment forums throughout the year. Such a centre, he said, would serve as a one-window platform for businesses and investors to explore commercial opportunities in Karachi.

Reaffirming his commitment to the city’s development, the mayor said Karachi has historically been the backbone of the national economy and has the potential to once again emerge as a global business hub.

He added that ongoing development initiatives in the city reflect the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has consistently emphasised sustainable urban development and economic revival.

The meeting was attended by Shahid Abdullah, Municipal Commissioner Syed Ibrar Jaffar, Financial Advisor Gulzar Abro and representatives of civil society.

