Two cops flee court after rejection of bail pleas

THATTA: Two personnel of the Thatta police, including the incharge of Madagar-15, fled from the court premises on Wednesday after their pre-arrest bail applications were rejected by the second additional sessions judge.

The court heard the bail pleas of Incharge Mukhtiar Brohi and Constable Azizullah Brohi. Both officials are nominated in an FIR pertaining to torture of a local youth, Shahzad Rajar.

Appearing on behalf of the complainant, senior advocate Ejaz Jumani argued that the accused officers brutally attacked Shahzad Rajar, brother of complainant Noor Hassan Rajar, with iron rods.

He submitted before the court that the assault caused severe injuries to the victim’s hand.

According to the prosecution, a medical board declared the injuries as dangerous. Due to the seriousness of the wound, doctors were compelled to amputate one of Shahzad Rajar’s fingers.

After hearing the detailed arguments and examining the medical record, Judge Ghulam Murtaza dismissed the pre-arrest bail applications of the two accused officials.

Immediately after the pronouncement of the order, the accused allegedly managed to flee from the court premises before they could be taken into custody.

The case was registered on Feb 11 at Thatta police station following a court directive. The FIR lodged by Nur Hassan Rajar includes the following provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC Section 334 , 337-F, 506 (2), 34 .

Published in Dawn, March 6th, 2026