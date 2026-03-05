E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Afghan Taliban aware of Pakistan’s concerns, must take verifiable steps for ceasefire: senior security official

Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:42pm
A senior security official has said that the Afghan Taliban were well aware of Pakistan’s concerns and demands, adding that the regime needed to take “verifiable steps” if it wanted a ceasefire or a dialogue.

Briefing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-based journalists at the Inter-Services Public Relations headquarters, the senior security official said that the Afghan Taliban regime was “well aware of Pakistan’s concerns”, adding that the “decision was now theirs”.

“If they want dialogue or a ceasefire, they must take verifiable steps,” the official said. “Pakistan does not wish to attack anyone; our priority remains the country’s security,” he added.

He further said that the Pak-Afghan border was the only international border that was “guarded on one side” by Pakistan, instead of maintaining bilateral surveillance.

Pak Afghan clashes

