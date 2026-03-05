Security beefed up after suspected drone seen flying over police lines in Dera Ismail Khan

Suspected drones have been seen flying over Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan, prompting immediate action by police personnel on duty, officials said.

According to a police official, two suspected drones were detected within the sensitive security zone of the police lines. As soon as the drones were spotted, police personnel became alert and immediately opened fire in an attempt to intercept them.

Police also sounded sirens while firing at both suspected drones. However, the drones managed to escape despite the police response.

Following the incident, security around the police lines and surrounding areas was further strengthened. Law enforcement agencies have also started investigations to determine the purpose and origin of the suspected drones.