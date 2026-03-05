E-Paper | March 05, 2026

Como hold Inter to scoreless draw in Italian Cup

Reuters Published March 5, 2026 Updated March 5, 2026 07:48am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

COMO: Como and Inter Milan played out a 0-0 draw in their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg clash on Tuesday, where the hosts wasted a gilt-edged chance to take a lead into the return game while the visitors failed to register a single shot on target.

Como’s Nico Paz forced Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez into a save and Mergim Vojvoda sent a shot wide from a decent position in the area in a first half where the home side controlled the tempo and created the best chances.

Alex Valle should have put Como in front just after the break but the defender was left kicking the post in frustration after somehow sending his effort wide when Ivan Smolcic’s cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box.

Inter made a triple-substitution before the hour mark, with Marcus Thuram, Piotr Zielinski and Denzel Dumfries entering the fray but the changes did little to improve their attacking threat.

Como’s only previous semi-final appearance came 40 years ago, with the 1986 team managed by Rino Marchesi who died on Sunday, and the game against Inter was preceded by a minute’s silence in his honour.

After a trophyless campaign last season, and the disappointment of an early Champions League exit this time around, Inter are still on course for a domestic double.

Cristian Chivu’s side are 10 points clear at the top of Serie A and will fancy their chances in the second leg at the San Siro on April 22.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Collective wisdom
05 Mar, 2026

Collective wisdom

IN times like these, when war is raging in the neighbourhood, it is important for the state to bring on board all...
Economic impact
05 Mar, 2026

Economic impact

AS the confrontation between the US-Israel combine and Iran escalates across the Middle East, increasing regional...
Shrouds of innocence
05 Mar, 2026

Shrouds of innocence

TWO-and-a-half years of relentless slaughtering of Palestinian children, with complete impunity and in the most...
Regional climbdown
04 Mar, 2026

Regional climbdown

WITH the region in flames, Pakistan must calibrate its foreign policy accordingly; it has to deal with some ...
Burning questions
Updated 04 Mar, 2026

Burning questions

A credible, independent, and time-bound inquiry is now necessary after the US Consulate protest ended in gruesome bloodshed.
Governance failure
04 Mar, 2026

Governance failure

BENEATH Lahore’s signal-free corridors and road infrastructure lies a darker truth: crumbling sewerage lines,...
Dawn News English
Subscribe