Armed forces kill 17 more Afghan Taliban personnel, taking tally to 481: minister

The armed forces have killed 481 Afghan Taliban personnel so far as operation Ghazab lil-Haq continues, up from 464 killed till yesterday evening, according to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar.

In an update posted on X, Tarar said that as of 4pm on March 3, security forces have injured over 696 Afghan Taliban personnel, destroyed 226 checkposts, and captured 35 posts.

He further detailed that 198 tanks, armoured vehicles and artillery guns have been destroyed, while 56 locations across Afghanistan have been “effectively” targeted by air.