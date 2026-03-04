E-Paper | March 04, 2026

Former MNA’s brother kidnapped in Lower South Waziristan

Published March 4, 2026 Updated March 4, 2026 10:57am
Unknown armed men have abducted Malik Waris Khan Wazir, the elder brother of former MNA and senior PML-N leader Ghalib Khan, in Wana tehsil in Lower South Waziristan.

According to reports, unidentified armed men forcibly put Wazir into a vehicle and took him to an undisclosed location last night.

Wana’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asghar Ali Shah confirmed the incident to Dawn, stating that efforts were underway to secure the safe recovery of the tribal elder.

According to police sources, the abduction has created an atmosphere of fear and concern in the area. Local residents expressed deep sorrow over the incident and demanded immediate and effective measures for the safe recovery of the abductee.

