Oil tanker sailed to UAE port via Strait of Hormuz amid fighting: report

Published March 4, 2026
The Reuters news agency reports that an oil ⁠tanker sailed through the Strait of Hormuz en route to a United Arab Emirates ⁠port to load crude in a rare voyage since the Iran war disrupted shipping in the Gulf region.

Reuters reports that the tanker, Pola, switched off its AIS tracker late on March 2, when it approached the Strait, ‌and the vessel re-appeared on Tuesday off Abu Dhabi, according to sources and ship tracking data.

The tanker is heading to the port of Jebel Dhanna to load Abu Dhabi Murban crude for Thailand, two trade sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Iran Israel War

