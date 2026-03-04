Myanmar junta to ration fuel for private vehicles, blaming Middle East shipping disruptions

Myanmar’s junta announced the launch of a sweeping fuel rationing system for private vehicles on Wednesday, blaming disruptions to the global energy supply chain caused by escalating hostilities in the Middle East.

The country’s National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) said the new regulations, effective March 7, 2026, were a response to “global political situations” and armed conflicts in the Middle East, which have obstructed oil shipments.

Under a new “even-odd” licensing scheme, even-numbered plates will only be allowed to drive on even dates, and odd-numbered plates on odd dates, the announcement said. Electric vehicles and electric motorcycles are exempt.

The NDSC warned businesses and individuals not to hoard fuel for resale at inflated prices, saying that violators would be prosecuted.