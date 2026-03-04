IOC calls for ‘support’ for Paralympians from war-hit nations

LAUSANNE: The International Olympic Committee appealed for “support” for athletes travelling to the Milan-Cortina Paralympics from war-affected countries, but refused to explicitly comment on the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Paralympics opening ceremony will be held in Verona on Friday, less than a week since conflict erupted in the Middle East.

Without naming any country, the IOC lame­nted a “world shaken by conflict, division and tragedy”.

It reiterated that it had “no means of enforcing” the resolution on the Olympic Truce, adopted last November by the United Nations.

This non-binding text, inspired by the safe passage granted to participants in the ancient Games, aimed in particular to allow all athletes qualified for last month’s Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics that open in Italy on Friday “to travel to the host country”.

“We therefore appeal to all UN Member States to support athletes who have qualified for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics, and who may be affected by the most recent conflicts, in their journey to these Games,” the IOC said in a statement.

When contacted by AFP, an International Olympic Committee spokesperson confirmed that the body would not comment further on the Israeli-American strikes launc­hed on Saturday against Iran, nor on the retaliatory attacks carried out by Tehran in the Gulf.

The International Olympic Committee reaction contrasts sharply to its response after Russia invaded Ukraine four years ago.

Then, the IOC immediately condemned “the violation of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government and by the Belarusian government that supports it”, and then recommended that international federations cancel their competitions scheduled in both countries and ban their flags — recommendations that remain in effect.

It also recommended the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from all international events, before reinstating them under a neutral flag and strict conditions a year later.

