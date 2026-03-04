Bulleh Shah Express from Kasur to Pakpattan resumes from May 28

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi on Tuesday announced that Bulleh Shah Express (Kasur to Pakpattan) would resume from May 28. The train had been suspended on November 15, 2011.

The minister made the announcement after meeting with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Mohammad Ahmed Khan and Minister of State Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan in the Ministry of Railways. Matters of mutual interest, especially travel issues and development projects faced by the people of Kasur district and its surroundings, were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, a formal request was made for the revival of 257-Up/258-Down Bulleh Shah Passenger Train. The federal railways minister approved the request and announced that Bulleh Shah Express (Kasur to Pakpattan) would be resumed.

The route of Bulleh Shah Express passes through Kasur, Usmanwala, Kanganpur, Mandi Ahmedabad, Basirpur, Haveli Wasavewala to Pakpattan.

Railways Minister Mohammad Hanif Abbasi said the revival of the train would provide affordable, safe and reliable travel facilities to the local population and would promote regional economic activities. In addition, as a major initiative for the people of Kasur, approval was given for the establishment of a public park on 25 acres of land in Tehsil Khadian of Kasur.

This project will be established in the constituency of the prime minister, speaker Punjab Assembly and Minister of State Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan, which will provide opportunities for recreational and healthy activities to the local citizens. The minister also announced the beautification and upgradation of Kasur Railway Station to provide modern facilities to the passengers.

Moreover, in-principle consent was also given to give a stop to the Tezgam Express at Kot Radha Kishan, which will provide direct travel facility to the local passengers. Mr Abbasi reiterated the commitment that better, safer and quality travel facilities will be provided to the public by developing Pakistan Railways on modern lines.

