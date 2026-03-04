Special flights to evacuate travellers stranded in Middle East

PARIS: Governments and airlines are sending special flights to rescue tens of thousands of travellers stranded in the Middle East war even as some carriers on Tuesday tentatively resumed flights.

The situation remains dangerous in the region, with Qatar saying it had blocked Iranian attacks on its airport, one of the major hubs in the region.

The US and Israeli attacks on Iran have prompted several countries to shut their airspace.

At least 12,903 flights were cancelled between Saturday and Monday, representing 40 percent of planned flights, according to aviation data analysis firm Cirium. Cirium estimates that flights in the region account for around 900,000 seats each day, so the number of affected travellers could already be more than one million.

Slow resumption

On Sunday, nearly all flights were cancelled out of the UAE.

The cancellation rate fell to 93.5 percent on Monday after Dubai — and Abu Dhabi’s airport — resumed limited operations.

Several Emirates flights took off Tuesday morning, according to the Flightradar24 flight tracking website. The aircraft immediately flew south out of the Gulf region.

Only some flights by Emirates, low-cost flydubai and Russia’s Aeroflot were operating.

Numerous Royal Jordanian flights took off and landed at Amman airport, but flew via the south of the country to avoid Israeli airspace.

Flights continue to come in and out of Saudi Arabia and Oman, and their airspace is being used by long-haul flights between Europe and Asia.

No civilian flights passed through airspace above Iraq, Israel, Kuwait, Libya or Qatar, however.

Evacuation flights planned

Several countries have organised evacuation flights to repatriate their nationals. Two evacuation flights with 200 passengers each landed in the Czech capital Prague on Tuesday morning.

“We are preparing to charter flights so that the most vulnerable people…can benefit,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

He said around 400,000 French nationals were in the dozen countries affected by the conflict. Germ­any had announced on Monday it would send aircraft to Saudi Arabia and Oman as soon as possible to eva­c­uate the most vulnerable travellers.

Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told Welt TV that a government-chartered flight will leave Oman on Wednesday, with Lufthansa confirmed it will fly. There are around 30,000 Germans stranded in the region, according to the German Tourism Association.

Travel firm TUI said it would begin flying home 5,000 clients stranded on two of its cruise ships in the Gulf via Dubai.

Three Indian airlines — IndiGo, Air India Express and Akasa Air — announced a limited number of evacuation flights to the Middle East.

Three flights evacuating Italians were expected to land in Rome and Milan later Tuesday, according to the airports. British foreign minister Yvette Cooper said a UK government charter flight would bring home British nationals from Oman in the coming days.

British Airways said it had scheduled a flight from Oman on Thursday.

Spain’s Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said his country was also organising evacuation flights, and an Etihad plane carrying Spanish nationals was set to land in Madrid on Tuesday evening.

Published in Dawn, March 4, 2026