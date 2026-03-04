FIA arrests man for Rs9.6m credit card fraud in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in a financial fraud of Rs9.6 million through the illegal use of a credit card.

FIA claimed that its Commercial Banking Circle Lahore nabbed accused Atiqur Rehman in the Cantonment area on Tuesday.

“Taking advantage of a technical fault in a private bank’s system, the suspect repeatedly made unauthorised charges and misused the credit card,” the FIA claimed and added that a case had been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held at the FIA Lahore Zone to honour the martyrs of the agency where participants paid tribute to their sacrifices. Special prayers were also offered for the departed souls.

On this occasion, motorcycles were distributed among the families of the martyrs as part of a welfare support programme.

“The FIA will continue to provide full support and patronage to the families of martyrs,” said FIA Lahore Director Captain Muhammad Ali Zia.

Published in Dawn, March 4th, 2026