Dar says Pakistani who died in Abu Dhabi incident was in residential area

Speaking about the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, Dar said there were a total of 2,100,000 people living there, while 4,543 were there on a visit.

“Perhaps we are the only ones from Muslim nations to condemn it,” Dar said, referring to the FO’s condemnation of the US-Israeli attacks.

The deputy premier noted that one “Pakistani was martyred in Abu Dhabi, as these missiles not only fell on American installations but also on airports, hotels in Dubai”.

Dar stated that the incident in Abu Dhabi occurred in a residential area.