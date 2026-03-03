Indian Embassy in Dubai advises nationals to avoid unnecessary travel, stay informed through official channels

The Indian Embassy in Dubai has issued two advisories to its nationals in the UAE, advising them to avoid unnecessary travel, follow safety guidelines and stay informed through official channels.

“The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai are continuing to function normally and will issue updates as necessary,” it said in a post on X.

It also advised Indians in the UAE to follow the official handles of the embassy, consulate and UAE government authorities for updates.