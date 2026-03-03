Armed forces inflict heavy losses on Afghan Taliban, destroy ammunition depot in Jalalabad: state media

State-run PTV reported that the Pakistan armed forces have targeted Afghan Taliban fighters in Jalalabad amid the ongoing operation, inflicting heavy losses.

Security sources said that an ammunition depot and drone storage in Jalalabad have been destroyed “through full-scale aerial action”.

“In response to the aggression of the Afghan Taliban, the Pakistan armed forces’ effective and devastating counter-attacks have inflicted heavy losses on the Afghan Taliban and the Kharijite rebels,” it added.