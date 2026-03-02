E-Paper | March 02, 2026

Had no choice but to launch Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to repeated terrorist attacks: Dar

Published March 2, 2026 Updated March 2, 2026 06:09pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan had no choice but to launch the ongoing operation after repeated terrorist attacks.

“We have the capacity, we have the will, we have the kinetic capability ot handle it in a very meaningful way. But we have been exercising extreme restraint and doing minimum reaction to what has been happening.

“What you are seeing is absolutely minimum in self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said, adding that Pakistan exercised “more care” as it was currently part of the UNSC as a non-permanent member.

Dar recalled the talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban held in Qatar and Turkiye after the October clashes. “But the outcome was nothing, nil,” he stated for both rounds of talks.

“So we had now no choice but to launch Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to repeated terrorist attacks by Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan soil, as well as the recent unwarranted and provocative actions by the Afghan Taliban regime on the night of 26th February,” Dar asserted.

Pak Afghan clashes

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Khamenei’s killing
Updated 02 Mar, 2026

Khamenei’s killing

THERE is no question about it: with the brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and...
NFC reform
02 Mar, 2026

NFC reform

PLANNING Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s call for forward-looking reforms in the NFC Award has reopened an important debate...
Migrant crisis
02 Mar, 2026

Migrant crisis

MIGRANT casualties represent the lifelong pain of families left behind. Yet countries do little to preserve ...
A new war
Updated 01 Mar, 2026

A new war

UNLESS there is an immediate diplomatic breakthrough, the joint Israeli-American aggression against Iran launched on...
Breaking the cycle
01 Mar, 2026

Breaking the cycle

THE confrontation between Pakistan and Afghanistan has taken a dangerous turn. Attacks, retaliatory strikes and the...
Anonymous collections
01 Mar, 2026

Anonymous collections

THE widespread emergence of ‘nameless donation boxes’ soliciting charity in cities and towns across Punjab...
Dawn News English
Subscribe