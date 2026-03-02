Had no choice but to launch Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to repeated terrorist attacks: Dar

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar has said Pakistan had no choice but to launch the ongoing operation after repeated terrorist attacks.

“We have the capacity, we have the will, we have the kinetic capability ot handle it in a very meaningful way. But we have been exercising extreme restraint and doing minimum reaction to what has been happening.

“What you are seeing is absolutely minimum in self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” he said, adding that Pakistan exercised “more care” as it was currently part of the UNSC as a non-permanent member.

Dar recalled the talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban held in Qatar and Turkiye after the October clashes. “But the outcome was nothing, nil,” he stated for both rounds of talks.

“So we had now no choice but to launch Operation Ghazab lil-Haq in response to repeated terrorist attacks by Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan soil, as well as the recent unwarranted and provocative actions by the Afghan Taliban regime on the night of 26th February,” Dar asserted.