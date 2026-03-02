Ex-SHO accused of murdering lawyer escapes FIA lockup

LAHORE: A former station house officer (SHO), accused in a murder and custodial death case, escaped from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lockup in Multan three days ago, Dawn learnt on Sunday.

SI Rai Sajid Hussain, previously posted at the Machiwal Police station in district Vehari, had been taken into custody after a case was registered against him under charges of murder and custodial death. He was presented in the court and was handed over to the FIA on physical remand to complete the investigation.

On Feb 26, 2026, FIA’s Composite Circle Multan registered a case against Hussain and ASI Junaid Bhatti under Sections 302, 149 and 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with Section 9 of the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Act, 2022. The case is related to an incident that occurred on November 29, 2025 in Chak 21/WB, Vehari.

The case was registered on the complainant of Safia Bibi, a resident of Chak 21/WB, who had accused former SHO SI Rai Sajid Hussain of the Machiwal Police and ASI Junaid Bhatti of opening fire on her son, Advocate Zeeshan Shabbir, and nephew Muhammad Husnain, during a police raid at their residence. During the operation, both Zeeshan and Husnain sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

FIA spokesperson says teams are conducting targeted raids to arrest the accused, while action against officials initiated

Initially, the Machiwal Police also registered a case and claimed that the deceased were proclaimed offenders who were killed in crossfire after opening fire on police. However, in her cross-version submitted to the FIA, Safia Bibi alleged that her son was shot in the back by the SHO, with the bullet piercing through his chest. She further alleged that when her nephew attempted to assist the injured Zeeshan, ASI Junaid Bhatti fired at him, with the bullet striking the back of his head and exiting through his eye.

She also claimed that despite both men being alive after sustaining injuries, police officials failed to provide medical assistance and instead remained at the scene until they succumbed to their wounds. The bodies were later shifted to an undisclosed location, according to the complaint.

The complainant alleged prior enmity between her son, who was a practicing lawyer, and the SHO, stating that heated arguments had previously taken place at the Vehari district courts.

In view of the serious custodial death allegations, the matter was transferred to the FIA ACC Multan for inquiry. During the probe, statements of family members, independent witnesses, medical officers and accused police officials were recorded. Digital devices of police officials were seized and sent for forensic examination, and video and documentary evidence was also reviewed.

Following the inquiry, the FIA concluded that SI Rai Sajid Hussain and ASI Junaid Bhatti were found guilty of the alleged offences.

The competent authority granted approval for registration of a case against both officials.

FIA spokesperson said that former SHO Rai Sajid, who was on physical remand at the FIA Circle Multan, escaped from the lockup of the FIA. He said that the suspect pretended to be gravely sick during a visit of a relative and was taken out of the lockup when he managed to escape with the help of three visitors on the night of Feb 27.

He said that FIA Multan Director Ataur Rehman took notice of the matter and a case was registered against the security constable and FIA Head Constable Nasir along with the escaped accused and his three visitors. He said that raids were being conducted at various points by FIA teams to arrest the accused. while both on duty police constables had been arrested, he added.

He said that the FIA director had further initiated departmental action against FIA staff involved including constables, Moharar and SHO and suspended them with immediate effect. He said that FIA teams were conducting targeted raids and the escaped accused would be arrested in the shortest possible time.

Following the killing of the lawyer last year, the district bar associations of Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Vehari, Multan, and Khanewal held protests and observed strikes to demand a probe of the alleged encounter and action against the policemen involved in the incident.

