Pakistan edge China in thrilling FIH World Cup qualifier opener

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan made a winning start to their campaign in the opening match of the FIH Men’s World Cup qualifier round, defeating China 5-4 in a gripping encounter at Ismailia, Egypt, on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Hockey Federation, the national team displayed resilience and attacking flair to secure victory in the tournament being held from March 1 to 7.

The closely contested match kept spectators on the edge of their seats, as both sides exchanged swift attacks and capitalised on scoring opportunities. However, Pakistan managed to maintain composure in the decisive moments to seal the one-goal advantage.

Pakistan’s goals came through Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Muhammad Imad, Abu Bakar Mahmood and Rana Waleed.

China fought hard throughout the contest, with Xiaohu scoring twice, while Zheng and Guan netted one goal each to keep their side in contention until the final whistle.

President PHF Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, along with Chairmen of the Ad-hoc governance and management committee Olympians Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hassan Sardar and chief selector Samiullah Khan, congratulated the national team on their impressive victory.Pakistan will now face Malaysia in their second match on Monday, followed by their third outing against Austria on Wednesday as they continue their quest for qualification.

Published in Dawn, March 2nd, 2026