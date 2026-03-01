E-Paper | March 01, 2026

Top Shia cleric Sistani mourns Khamenei’s assassination, urges Iranians to remain united

Published March 1, 2026 Updated March 1, 2026 01:30pm
Top Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani has expressed sorrow over the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei, urging them to remain united, AFP reports.

“With deep sorrow, I extend my condolences to the noble Iranian people and all Muslims on the martyrdom” of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, whose “unique role in leading the Islamic Republic of Iran for many years is evident to all”, said Sistani, himself born in Iran.

“The great Iranian people are expected to maintain their unity, to stand firm and thwart the aggressors’ sinister goals,” he added in a statement.

Iran Israel War

