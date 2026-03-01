At least 6 dead after protests erupt near US Consulate in Karachi

At least six people have been reported dead after protesters clashed with law enforcement personnel near Karachi’s US Consulate, situated on Mai Kolachi Road, according to a hospital official.

The protests follow the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to a statement by Edhi, law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation.

Speaking to Dawn, Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said six bodies were brought to Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK).

