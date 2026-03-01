Khamenei’s assassination a ‘cowardly, hideous and barbaric’ act, says Iranian Embassy in Pakistan

The Embassy of Iran in Pakistan has condemned the “cowardly, hideous and barbaric terrorist act” on the part of the US and Israel targeting the leadership of Iran, following the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The statement recalled the “bravery, resistance, steadfastness, and lifelong devotion of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, to the ideals of independence, dignity, and resistance,” the statement read.

The statement further added: “We reaffirm our unwavering solidarity with the noble aspirations of the Islamic revolution and our firm commitment to its enduring principles and emphasise that we will stand by the eternal aspirations of this great martyr until our last breath and the last droplet of our blood”.