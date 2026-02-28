E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Over 14: Six and a four off Fakhar’s bat to start the over

Published February 28, 2026 Updated February 28, 2026 07:37pm
Janith Liyanage came into the attack and was greeted with a six off the first delivery by Fakhar.

The next delivery was struck for a four towards square leg. Fakhar took a quick single to pass the strike to Sahibzada off the third delivery.

Sahibzada took a single off the fourth ball.

Fakhar attempted to make room on the leg side but Liyanage realised his intentions and dropped the ball further towards the off side, only allowing a single.

The over ended with a single.

Pakistan have completed 150 runs at the end of 14 overs.

