Saudi crown prince speaks to ‘brotherly nations’ following ‘blatant Iranian attacks’

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud spoke to the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

According to the report, he affirmed Saudi Arabia’s “full solidarity with their brotherly nations following the blatant Iranian attacks that targeted their countries”.

He also declared the kingdom’s “unwavering support and readiness to place all its resources at their disposal to counter these aggressions, which undermine regional security and stability”.