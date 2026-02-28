Over 9: Sahibzada brings up his fourth half-century of the tournament

Sahibzada struck the first ball towards the off side for a double, bringing up his 50 — his fourth in this series.

The batsmen ran hard off the second one, ending up with three runs off the back of a slight fumble in the fielding effort.

Another misfield gave Pakistan an extra single.

Sahibzada then hit the fourth ball straight to the fielder in the ring but managed to sneak in a quick single.

Fakhar cut the fifth delivery for a four towards the off side. The timing and the placement were immaculate in this shot.

He knocked the last ball for a quick single.