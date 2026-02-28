E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Security situation in country is stable: Kuwait ministry

Published February 28, 2026 Updated February 28, 2026 07:10pm
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has said that the security situation in the country is “stable and under continuous monitoring around the clock, within an integrated security system based on high readiness, precise surveillance, and immediate evaluation of all emerging developments”.

In a statement, the ministry said, “The level of preparedness has been elevated, preventive measures strengthened, and deployments reinforced at vital sites, in full coordination with the relevant authorities, to ensure swift response and the maintenance of public security and the safety of citizens and residents.”

The ministry reassured everyone that the “situation is reassuring and stable, and that state institutions are operating in complete harmony and with high readiness”.

According to the statement, the ministry urged everyone to adhere to the instructions and procedures issued by the ministry, to exercise accuracy in circulating information and rely on official sources.

Iran Israel War

