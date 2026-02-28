Turkiye says escalating tensions between US, Israel and Iran risk global stability

Turkiye has warned that the escalating confrontation between the US-Israel and Iran poses risks to the region’s future and to global stability, the foreign ministry, according to Reuters.

Ankara said it was deeply concerned by all acts that violate international law and endanger civilians. It condemned provocations that could further fuel violence.

It also called on all sides to halt attacks immediately. It reiterated that regional disputes must be resolved through peaceful means and said it stands ready to provide support for mediation efforts.