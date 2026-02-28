Saudi crown prince, UAE president condemn ‘dangerous’ Iran escalation in phone call

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed discussed on Saturday Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the Gulf and expressed solidarity and sympathy in their call, AFP reports.

The Saudi de facto ruler called the Emirati president and “they discussed regional developments and the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and several other brotherly nations”, the UAE’s official Wam agency said.

They condemned a “dangerous escalation that threatens the region’s security and undermines its stability”.

The crown prince expressed Saudi Arabia’s “full solidarity with the UAE, offering all its resources to support any measures the UAE takes”, while the Emirati leader “expressed his gratitude and appreciation”.