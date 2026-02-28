Pakistan’s embassy in UAE advises nationals to remain calm, avoid speculation

Pakistan’s embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has advised Pakistani nationals to remain calm and avoid speculation.

“Please rely only on official and verified sources of the UAE government for information, do not circulate or act upon unverified news or social media reports,” it said.

“Pakistani nationals currently residing in the UAE must exercise caution, remain vigilant, minimise non-essential travel. If you have planned travel, please check your flight schedule and status with your airline before proceeding to the airport,” it said.