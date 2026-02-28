Israel shuts down gas fields after US-Israel strikes on Iran

The Israeli Energy Ministry has ordered the temporary shutdown of parts of the country’s natural gas reservoirs after Israel and the United States launched strikes on Iran, Reuters reports.

The Leviathan gas field offshore Israel, operated by Chevron, has been shut down, three sources told Reuters.

Energeans production vessel that serves several Israeli fields has also been shut down, the company said in a statement.

Israel’s ministry said the decision was based on the current situation and in accordance with security assessments.