Qatar intercepts 3rd wave of attacks: ministry

Qatar’s defence ministry has announced that, “thanks to high readiness, constant vigilance, and coordinated efforts between the relevant authorities, it successfully intercepted the third wave of attacks targeting several areas in the country”, the Wam news agency quoted the Qatar News Agency (QNA) as reporting.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection according to the “pre-approved operational plan”, with all missiles being intercepted before reaching the country’s territory.