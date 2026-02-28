AJK govt imposes immediate and complete ban on outdoor drone flying for 30 days

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has imposed an immediate and complete ban on outdoor drone flying across the territory for 30 days to ensure the safety of citizens and protection of public and private installations amid heightened tensions along the country’s western borders.

A notification issued by Chief Secretary Khushal Khan stated that remote attacks using quadcopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had previously targeted government buildings and installations in AJK. In the prevailing circumstances, it said, any drone activity — regulated or otherwise — could pose a direct or indirect threat to public safety, infrastructure and maintenance of public order.

However, the ban does not apply to the use of small drones for indoor coverage of events in halls or marquees, nor to operations conducted by intelligence and law enforcement agencies.