Brazilian government condemns strikes on Iran

Published February 28, 2026 Updated February 28, 2026 06:23pm
The Brazilian government has condemned US-Israel attacks on Iranian targets and expressed grave concern over the military action, Reuters reports.

“The attacks occurred amid a negotiation process between the parties, which is the only viable path to peace, a position traditionally defended by Brazil in the region,” the government said in a statement.

The Brazilian government appealed to all parties to respect international law and exercise maximum restraint to avoid escalating hostilities and protect civilians.

Its embassies in the region are monitoring developments, with particular attention to Brazilian communities in affected countries, according to the statement.

Iran Israel War

