Saudi aviation issues travel alert after regional airspace closure

The Saudi aviation authorities have issued travel alerts after regional airspace closures led to the suspension and cancellation of certain flights, urging passengers to check directly with airlines before heading to the airport, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the report, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Jeddah Airports and Dammam Airports advised travellers bound for destinations affected by ongoing developments to verify the latest flight updates with their respective carriers.

“Passengers travelling to destinations impacted by ongoing events are urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight updates before leaving for the airport,” the report quoted a coordinated statement by the airports as saying.