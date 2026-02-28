Mediator Oman urges all parties to ‘immediately cease military operations’

Oman has called on all parties to stop fighting, warning of “dire consequences” as the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, which has retaliated with wide-ranging missile attacks, AFP reports.

The foreign ministry of Oman, a mediator in recent US-Iran talks, expressed “deep regret over the military operations launched by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic of Iran, warning of the danger of the conflict escalating into something with dire consequences for the region”.

Oman said it calls “on all parties to immediately cease military operations and urges the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting to impose a ceasefire”.